STEWART, Ronald L.



Ronald L. Stewart, 79, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Middletown, on June 15, 1942, to parents, the late Leroy and Christine (Tipton) Stewart. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jackie (Brate)



Stewart; two sons, Jeff (Jackie) Stewart and Ronnie L. (Cheryl) Stewart, Jr.; and a sister, Linda (Larry) Anderson. He was a wonderful Papaw and will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Ryan (Heather) Stewart, Meghan (Motaz) Hossein, Mallory Trusdale, Molly Stewart, Mason Stewart and Dalton (Hilary) Esselman; his 6 great-grandchildren; and also by his many nieces and nephews.



Private services were held for the family. His final resting place is at Grace Memorial Gardens in Middletown. Memorial



