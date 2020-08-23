STEWART, Robert "Denny" Robert "Denny" Stewart, age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born June 28, 1941, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to the late Robert and Opal Stewart. He attended Fairview High School in Dayton, served in the U.S. Navy, and retired from Delphi. Bob will be missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia; children, Robert (Michelle) Stewart of North Carolina, Stephen (Denise) Stewart of Bradford, Ohio, and Michael (Tracey) Stewart of Lancaster, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and sister, Lynn (Dick) Jones. A gathering will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Bob or a condolence to his family.

