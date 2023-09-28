STEWART, Richard William "Rick"



Richard "Rick" William Stewart, 69 of New Carlisle died peacefully Thursday, September 21, 2023 with his family at his side. Rick was born May 16, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Richard Waldo and Catherine Barnthouse Stewart. Survived by his wife of 45 years Genet, two sons Matthew (Laura) and Zachary (Zarella Ochoa), his beloved grandchildren, Emma, William, Gabriel, and Caleb and his five siblings, George (Karen Carmichael) Stewart, Ginger (Chris) Kinney, Linda (Dan) Sapp, Melody Stewart, Fay (Roger) Jackson and brother-in-law David (Donna) Roushey and his sister-in-law Sue (Gene) Lunsford, and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and attended Wright State University. He was a licensed dispensing optician beginning his career at Opticians Inc., Dayton, Ohio, June 1975, laying the foundation for a career where he was able to enjoy serving people to help meet their eye care needs. He later worked at Truman Optical in Dayton and Wilson Eye Clinic in Vandalia. From 1992 to 2013 he owned his own optical shop, Wright Sight Optical in Xenia, Ohio. He continued his career as an optician and finished his last five and a half years at the Wal-Mart Vision Center in Beavercreek, Ohio until his death. He was a firm believer in continuing education for opticians and to support this position he served on the board of Ohio Dispensing Opticians for many years. He has been an active member of Fairborn United Methodist Church. He served as a Scoutmaster of troop 72 in Fairborn, Ohio. He was a member of the Yellow Springs Masonic Lodge 421 where he served as Master for two separate terms. He has also served as the head of all three Springfield York Rite bodies (Shawnee Chapter 237, Springfield Council 17, Palestine Commandery 33). He subsequently was awarded the Knight York Cross of Honor. Rick was a 32 degree Mason Scottish Rite (Valley of Dayton). He loved portraying Santa Claus at daycare and elementary schools, scouting programs, and different non-profit events. He enjoyed traveling with special friends and exploring new places, but fishing was his favorite way to spend his time. He particularly enjoyed the opportunities he had to do this with friends and family. Visitation will be held at Fairborn United Methodist Church at 100 N. Broad Street, Sunday 1 October from 2:00 to 3:45. Masonic services will be held at 3:45 followed by the funeral officiated by Pastor Jeffery Blair. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Diabetic Kids Fund, Grand Council Office, PO Box 751538, Dayton, Ohio 45475 or the Fairborn United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio. To leave a message or share a special memory of Rick with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



