STEWART, Melanie L.



Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born September 1, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Woodrey) Jones. On March 2, 1957, she married the Rev. Ronald G. Stewart and he preceded her in death on March 25, 2022. Mrs. Stewart worked along side her husband as a Pastor's wife for over 48 years and enjoyed assisting him in the mission work of their church. She was also a licensed beautician and also worked at a pre-school for a time, greatly enjoying the interaction with the children. She is the beloved mother of Amy (William) Warren, Beth (Danny) Baker, Ron (fiance Kim) Stewart, and the late Jonnie Stewart; grandmother of Laura Flores, Rob (Tricia) Baker, Julie (fiance Jason) Warren, Danielle (Allen) Ruskaup, Ron Stewart, and Shelby Reynolds; great-grandchildren Cesar, Angel, Daniel, Teodoro, Andrew, Abby, Waylin, Annabeth, and Will; and two sisters Juanita Tudor and Chris (Kenny) Hays. Visitation 5-8 PM Thursday, July 14, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Fairfield Church of God, 6001 Dixie Highway Fairfield, with Rev. Richard Rhodus, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

