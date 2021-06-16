STEWART, Linda Lou



Linda Lou Stewart, age 78 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. Linda was born in Birch Lick, Kentucky, on June 16, 1942, to Leonard and Lula (nee Johnson) Hurst. She met her husband, Walter Stewart, her hunk of burning love, when she was 14 and married on June 16, 1960, on her 18th birthday. Linda worked for Fairfield City Schools as a handicap bus driver for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, nanny, daughter, sister and friend. She will be missed by many. Linda is survived by her daughters, Traci (Jim) Hall, Rebecca (Robert) Payne and Trisha (Matt) Schroeder; her grandchildren, Amber McNaron, Brandi Payne, Cori (Alex Goodwin) Schroeder, Danielle (Brandon) Herring, Bethani (Chris) White, Brianna Payne, Matthew Schroeder, James (Tiffany) Hall Jr., Savannah Gold and Brian (Crystal) Kitchen; her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Brantlee, Liam, Noah, Savannah, Kira, Emma, Adalay, Lyllian, Hannah and one on the way, Zayden; her brother, Ben Hurst; her sister, Loretta Hacker; her sisters-in-law, Becky Hurst and Irene Hurst; a special niece, LeEtta Pater; her siblings-in-law, Margaret (Bob) Halcomb, Imogene (Glen) Burton, Paul (Margie) Stewart, Wanda (Billy Ray) Davis, Kendal (Grace) Stewart and Jerry Lou Stewart; many nieces, nephews and friends; and a devoted friend since age 12, Susie Jenkins. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Walter R. Stewart; her son, Walter Timothy Stewart; her siblings, Paul Hurst, Ruby Hurst, Ruth Hurst, Ralph Hurst, Ed Hurst and Clara Hooker; her niece, Willanné Land; and her siblings-in-law, Ruth Miracle and Rose Stewart. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. For those unable to attend services, family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Emily, Angelica, Margie and Jonathan of Hospice of Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hamilton. Condolences may be left at



