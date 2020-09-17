STEWART-JONES, Helen Lenora Helen Lenora Stewart-Jones, 74, gained her heavenly wings on September 11, 2020. She was born to Anderson Stewart and Dorothy Echols-Stewart on February 24,1946, in Lawrence, South Carolina. She was raised in Brooklyn, NY. Helen moved to Dayton, OH, in 1963 where she met her husband of 43 years Gent Jones, Jr. She attended Dunbar H.S. She attended Sinclair Community Colleges and studied case management. She was a faithful employee at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for 24 years. She was a Community Activist and Case Manager at Wesley Community Center for several years. Helen founded the nonprofit organization HLJ Enterprises helping women recently released from prison to get a fresh start in life. Helen accepted the Lord as her savior in her 20s. Helen accepted her call to ministry and served at Revival Center Ministries. Helen leaves to Cherish her Memories 2 sons, Dirk A. Jones, Gent D. Jones. 3 daughters, Katrena Jones-Smith, Gisele Jones and Belinda Jones-Brown, 14 Grandchildren & 25 Great-Grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 12:00 pm at Deliverance Temple at 46 E. Nottingham Rd. Dayton, OH, under the leadership of Bishop Benny and Apostle Sheila Morrow. Due to the Pandemic Please Wear Masks. A repast will be served at Shiloh Park for family and friends @ 5865 Marky Rd. Dayton, OH to allow for physical distancing. As her final Request, Helen donated her body to Science at Wright State University. Please see the Facebook page Helen L. Stewart Jones for the obituary.

