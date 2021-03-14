STEWART, James W.



JAMES W. STEWART, 72, of Springfield, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 11, 2021. He was born in Cambridge, Ohio, on October 14, 1948, the son of the late James Willard and Alice Caroline (Dershem) Stewart. Jim proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked as an electrical



engineer for Corrotec Inc. for many years. Jim organized the Memorial Day Parade in Springfield for over 10 years. He



enjoyed riding his horse, Cheyenne and his mules, Amos and Tux. He is survived by his children, Jon (Rebekah) Stewart,



Eddie (Bonnie) Hooes and Thereasa (Darrel) Winkle; grandchildren, Caroline Stewart, Rylie, Sophia, Olivia Hooes, Brandon Prater and Amanda Nangle; brothers, William J. (Jack) Stewart and Ronald Stewart; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are special friends, Dee Palmer, Sue Livingston, Ethel Newman-Harwood, and Walt Newman. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Stewart. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Semper Fi Fund (semperfifund.org/donate/). You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



