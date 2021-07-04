STEWART, Alvin



Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Thomas



Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Evangelist Davis officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View



Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

