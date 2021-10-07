STEVISON,



Donald Franklin



Donald Franklin Stevison 86, of New Carlisle peacefully passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born on January 2, 1935, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Oscar Franklin and Cora Jane Stevison. Donald was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Ohio University and The Ohio State University. He worked for 31 years at Wright-Patterson AFB as a Nuclear Physicist. Donald was a member of the Kettering Banjo Society, The Ragtime Riverboats Rats Band and was inducted into the American Banjo Hall of Fame and was a past President of All Frets. Don was a member of the Masonic Lodge #100 chapter 57, Antioch Shrine & Scottish Rite. Don is survived by his wife of 46 years Constance



Stevison; children Aric (Tara) Stevison, Robin (Gary) Dinsmore, Max (Karen) Newhart and Jeff (Barb) Stevison; grandchildren, Alyssa Stevison, Patrick Stevison, Alex Clayborn, Nathan



Clayborn, Megan Newhart, Justin (Mandy) Cassley, Jarrod



(Leslie) Cassley, Bryan (Kari) Cassley; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Bill (Joy) Hester and sister-in-law Cindy Carpenter. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME in New Carlisle, on Monday, October 11, 2021. The funeral service to honor Don's life will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10 am. Memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to the American Banjo Museum, 9 East Sheridan,



Oklahoma City, OK 73104. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



