STEVENSON, Dorothy L.



Of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born on September 3, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Alfred Swain and Julia Swain (Scholler). She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas E. Stevenson; her parents, Alfred and Julia Swain; brother Dick Swain; sisters Helen May Kimble, Jean Hashem, Elvira Rogers; and grandchildren Jana French-Caudill, Tony McGee, and Joshua French. Dorothy is survived by her daughters Melanie French and Michelle McGee; sister Jeanette Sasser; grandchildren Timothy L. French Jr; great-grandchildren Alexis, Alyssa, Joseph Jr, and Jazzlyn. Memorial visitation will be Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1:00 pm with services following at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



rosehillfunerals.com