Stevens, Wanda LaVern



Wanda LaVern Stevens, 82, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2024 after a brief illness. She was born on May 20, 1942 in Wolfe County, Kentucky. LaVern was preceded in death by her beloved husband Edison Stevens and her precious son, Hans Fredrick. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Bertha and Ollie H. Lindon; her sister Dorothy Bailey, and her brothers; Reece, Benjamin, Ollie Jr., and Gary Lindon. She is survived by her sisters, Lillian Olean Vance and Mary Ann Wilson, brother-in-law, Howard, and sisters-in-law, Sue Lindon and Christy Lindon. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. LaVern was a teacher at Franklin, Madison, and Carlisle Local Schools. After teaching many generations of children, she retired from Carlisle Local Schools. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, OH, 45005. Interment will follow at North Monroe Cemetery.



