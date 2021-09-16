STEVENS, Stephen L.



67, passed in his sleep on Sept. 9, 2021. He was born to Mary Hill on Oct. 29, 1953. Stephen was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harvey Hayes, his sister, Elizabeth Kubes, and his mother, Mary Hill. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Malissa, his son, Jonathyn (Tena), and his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Kimberly, also his brother, Howard. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. We wish to thank Kindred Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave him. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

