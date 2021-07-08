STEVENS, Sharon

STEVENS (Ison), Sharon K.



Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2021. She was born February 13, 1955, in Fairborn, Ohio, daughter of the late Noah Ison and Dortha (Ison) Wehr.



Sharon was a devoted wife,



loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was an avid baker of all kinds of desserts. Outside of baking her goods, she was a caring, loving, supportive individual that would help anyone in need. Sharon was loved by all who knew her and she didn't know a stranger. Sharon touched a lot of people with her love, quick wit, and infectious smile. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her grandson, Logan Charles; brothers, Dale Ison and Steve Riggsby; step-father, Gary Wehr.



Sharon is survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert Stevens; daughter, Tabitha (Joseph) Combs; grandson, Donovan Myroth; brothers, Roger (Wanda) Ison, John (Mary) Ison;



sister, Saundra (Scott) Kite; step-brothers, Jeff Wehr, Rob Wehr, and Mike Wehr; sister-in-laws, Linda Riggsby and Ann (Ison) Girardot; numerous nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; as well as numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 12 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. To share a memory of Sharon or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

