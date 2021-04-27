STEVENS, Mary Francis



Age 85, of New Carlisle, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Stonespring of Vandalia. She was born in Coxs Creek, Kentucky, on May 6, 1935, the daughter of James Robert and Gladys (Inman) Hill. She retired after 24 years from Delco Moraine.



She is survived by her sons Cliffie Stevens, Rocky Stevens and Bobby Stevens; grandchildren Guy, Tina, Amber and Jacob; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers George and Jack; sisters Janet and Kathy and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clifford Stevens in 2014 and 9 brothers and sisters.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 10:00 am – 10:45 am at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

