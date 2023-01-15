STEVENS, MADELYN

STEVENS (Stone),



Madelyn L. (Stone) Stevens, 87, of Springfield, OH, passed away peacefully in her home on January 8, 2023. She was born June 19, 1935, in Richmond, KY, the daughter of John and Henrietta (Laine) Stone, Sr. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. She graduated from Richmond High School and Central State University. She taught 3rd grade for 25 years with the Springfield City Schools. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, going to concerts, and spending time with her family. Madelyn was the proud mother of 3 children, Rhonda, Clarissa (Wickie) and Regan (Karen) Stevens and her one and only grandson, Christian Stevens who especially brought many of smiles to her face. She is preceded in death by her parents, John R. and (Henrietta) Stone, Sr.; siblings, John R. Stone Jr., William K. Stone, Clara B. (Reggie) Hawkins, and Charity M. Stone. Along with her children, Madelyn leaves to cherish her memory her only remaining brother, Paul A. Stone and sister-in-law, Betty Stone. Family was everything to her. She was loved by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is survived by her son, Regan (Karen) Stevens; and 2 daughters, Rhonda Stevens and Clarissa (Wickie) Stevens; her only grandchild, Christian Stevens all of Columbus, OH; brother, Paul Stone of Springfield, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Greater Grace Temple. Burial will be Monday, January 23, 2023, at 12 noon in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

