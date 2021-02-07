STEVENS, Linda J.
Age 77, of Brookville, OH, and formerly of Eldorado, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born June 2, 1943, in Louisville, KY, to the late
Gilbert and Sylvia Bridges. She was a 1964 graduate of the
Miami Valley School of
Nursing; she retired from Reid Hospital after 26 years of
service; was a member of the Castine Church; and loved southern gospel music. She is survived by her daughter,
Jennifer (Mike) Sinks of West Manchester; son, John L. Stevens of Eldorado; grandsons, Caleb and Joshua Sinks, both of West Manchester; brother, William (Mindy) Bridges of Dayton; and nephews, Scott (Tamico) Bridges and James (Maria) Bridges. A private interment will be held at Glen Haven Memory Gardens in New Carlisle. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Castine Church or Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent by visiting
