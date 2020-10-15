STEVENS, Joanne Patricia Joanne Patricia Stevens, 88, of Dayton, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Maria Joseph Living Care Center. Joanne was born July 22, 1932, in Montpelier, Vermont, to George and Maude (Rafus) Smith, who precede her in death. Also preceding her were her beloved husband Herbert A. Stevens in 2008, her twin sister Helen Frederick and brother Jimmy Smith. Joanne leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Patti (Marc) Bettman, 2 sons, Bruce Stevens and Daniel Stevens. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Shawn (Holly) Dupuis, Shane Dupuis, Jacob Bettman, Amanda Bettman; three great-grandchildren, Kelly Dupuis, Warren Turner, Jasper Yough, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joanne loved attending church and was a member of the Church of Christ, Englewood, she was a Licensed Practical Nurse, but her main joy in life was family and church. A Celebration of Joanne's life will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, with Pastor Dan Kincer presiding. Joanne will be buried in Palm Beach Memorial Park, Lantana, FL. Messages of sympathy and support may be made at: www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

