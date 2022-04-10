journal-news logo
STEVENS, Barbara

STEVENS, Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean Stevens, 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully April 6, 2022, in Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born May 3, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Shoemaker) Rapp. Jean was a member of the former Highlands United Church of Christ and the Odd Fellows Rebekah Lodge. She enjoyed doing puzzles, playing bingo and skip-bo. Survivors include two daughters; Vicki Conway and Linda (Jerry) Kerr, three grandchildren; Angie (Brian) Marshall, Maire Conway and Erin Foster, five great-grandchildren; Savannah and Tabitha Marshall, Hope Conway, Sydney Foster and Abrianna Conway, one brother; Bob Rapp and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Ellsworth A. "Steve" Stevens on January 4, 2022, siblings; Dick, Bill and Doris Rapp and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM, Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dennis Moritz officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

