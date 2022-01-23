Hamburger icon
STERRETT, Ronald E.

86, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully with his wife Mary Jane by his side on Monday, January 17, 2022. He was born April 17, 1935, in Mt.

Perry, OH, the son of the late Donald and Gladys Sterrett. Ron Graduated from Glenford High School in Perry County and went on to earn a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio University. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Maintenance Officer. Following his service, he worked at W.P.A.F.B. for 34 years, developing mechanical support equipment. The Department of the Air Force awarded him the Outstanding

Civilian Career Service Award. In retirement Ron volunteered many hours for the Tecumseh High School Athletic Department. Ron also served in many capacities at Honey Creek

Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Lois Ann Hoskinson; and brother Richard Sterrett. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary Jane; children Rebecca (John) Sillaman, Mark (Sandy) Sterrett and Melinda (David) Ehret; brother Gary (Penny) Sterrett; brother-in-law Tom

Denison; 8 grandsons; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, January 31, 2022, from 10-11am at Honey Creek Presbyterian Church, 212 Jefferson St., New Carlisle, OH, 45344, with the funeral to honor Ron beginning at 11:00am at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Honey Creek Presbyterian Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel,

Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of

sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.




