STERRETT, David W. David Wade Sterrett, 95, of Traverse City, MI, and formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Doug (Merrily) Sterrett of Gaylord, MI, Donna (Paul) Bales of Onaway, MI, Dale (Sharon) Sterrett of Williamsburg, MI, and Diana (Dennis) Hedden of Pensacola, FL; sister-in-law, Roberta Sterrett Terrell; 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; five step-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Doris in 2015. Arrangements with Martinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Leelanau. Please share condolences with David's family at: www.martinson.info

