Stern, Richard G "Dick"



Richard G. "Dick" Stern,



Age 91, formerly of Wilmington, passed away Monday morning, February 5, 2024 at the Suites of Walnut Creek, Dayton.



He was born February 9, 1932 in Seaman, OH, son of the late Clarence Frederick & Edna Ruth (McGovney) Stern.



A 1950 Wilmington High School Graduate, Dick worked as a Drill Press Operator for NCR for 25 years before becoming a supervisor at International Paper Company and later retired from Porter Hybrids. He attended Chester Friends Meeting, Wilmington, OH. During his younger years, he loved coaching baseball. When he moved next door to his mom and dad, he became a part time farmer. They shared many years of "Farm Work" and memories. He was always a Red's Fan. Closer to home, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Throughout his working years, Richard has created many life-long friendships. And that clearly depicts the Richard we all knew and loved.



Surviving are his daughter- Carolyn (Butch) Tanner of Dayton, OH; son- Tony (Teri) Stern; grandchildren- Kelly (Robert) Tanner, Travis Stern, Megan (Adam) Shultz, & Zach (Kelly) Stern; great-grandchildren- Aszhie, Jacob, Lilly, Lexi & Violet; brother- Fred N. (Debbie) Stern, Wilmington & sister- Karen (Daryl) Bentley of Dayton. In addition to his parents and wives- Janet L. Stern & Patricia A. Stern, Richard was preceded in death by his brother- Bill Stern and sister-in-law- Shirley Stern.



Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street, at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, Ohio with Pastor McCormick officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.



Friends will be received from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home. Contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the Wilmington High School Athletic Booster Assn, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com