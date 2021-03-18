Stephenson, Marieda

STEPHENSON



(nee Shelton), Marieda K.



84, passed March 11, 2021, in Orange City, FL. Born October 2, 1936, in Portsmouth, OH, to Harry K. and Ethel



Garnett (Knore) Shelton.



On March 25, 1956, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton, OH, she married Loren E. Stephenson, who survives.



Also survived by: son Bradley (Jennifer) Stephenson of Charleston, WV; son Craig



Stephenson of New Knoxville, OH; son Douglas (Deb)



Stephenson of Ripley, TN; daughter Rhonda (Bruce) Bergman of New Knoxville, OH; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Vontilla (Lou) Durko of Englewood, OH; sister Theola Warner of Kettering, OH; sister Rozenna Schaar of Port Charlotte, FL; and brother Darwin (Judy) Shelton of Atlanta, GA. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Dayton, OH, (Class of 1954). She retired as an office administrator from Bremco Mills in New Bremen, OH.



A talented seamstress, she also enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Marieda also will be remembered for the delicious pies that she baked.



More than anything else, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral rites are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the New Knoxville United Methodist Church. Private family burial will take place at the Dayton



Memorial Park in Dayton, OH.



Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Marieda's family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys & New Knoxville, OH.

