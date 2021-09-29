STEPHENS, Gayle Lykins Biggs



Gayle Lykins Biggs Stephens, 79, of Tipp City, OH, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Morning Pointe Memory Care in Louisville, KY. She was born June 9, 1942, to Lidle



Lykins and Iola Mae Holaday



Lykins. Gayle graduated with both a bachelors and master's degree from Wright State



University followed by many years of teaching second grade at Troy Christian Schools



before retirement.



Those who had the blessing of meeting her found her to be witty, fun, hardworking, and focused. She raised a family and worked to make sure food was on the table, bills were paid, and that her children had opportunities. She created many fond memories with her husband Albert, his two sons Douglas Allen Biggs, and Ronald Joe Biggs, and their son Jeffrey Len Biggs and daughter Rachelle Wynn Biggs (Bachand). Years



after Albert's passing, she married Hobart Stephens of Tipp City and enjoyed her years of retirement and also devoted herself to caring for her mother in Florida.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands Albert and Hobart. Gayle is survived by her sons and daughter and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The visitation and funeral will be at the First Baptist Church, 6533 S. Tipp Cowlesville Rd., Tipp City, OH 45371, from 2:00 to 3:00 Visitation, 3:00 to 3:30 Funeral Service (Reverend - John K. Beckett), 4:00 to 4:15 Graveside service at Maple Hill



Cemetery (across the street from the church).



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any of the following: First Baptist Church, 6533 S. Tipp Cowlesville Rd., Tipp City, OH 45371, Troy Christian Schools, 700 S. Dorset Rd., Troy, OH 45373 or Dayton Christian Schools, 9391 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342.

