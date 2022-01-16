Hamburger icon
STEPHENS, Delores

STEPHENS, Delores A.

Age 96, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Rivers of Grosse Pointe in Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Stephens in 2013, by a son, Terry Stephens and by brothers, Dewain Kress and Marvin Kress. She was a long time member of Concord United Methodist Church in Englewood and she moved to Michigan a few years ago to be close to family. Delores is survived by a son, Larry (Linda) Stephens; grandchildren,

Matthew (Erna) Stephens, Theodore (Anne) Stephens and Ryan (April) Stephens; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Sydney,

Jacqueline, Gabriella, Carolina, Lillian and Louis along with numerous other relatives and friends. A funeral service will

be held 12:00 pm, Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 am, Saturday until service time. Email condolences may be sent by going online to


www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum

204 N. Main St.

Arcanum, OH

45304

https://www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

