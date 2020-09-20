X

STENGER, Norma

STENGER (Copley), Norma Jean Age 81, passed away on September 12, 2020. The family appreciates your understanding in their wishes for immediate family only entombment service for Norma. There will be no visitation. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com SERVICES IN THE CARE OF ROUTSONG, KETTERING.

