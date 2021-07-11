STELZER, Rex E.



Rex E. Stelzer, 74, passed away from cancer, July 6, 2021, at Wooded Glen Health Campus. He was born September 14, 1946, in Lodi, Ohio, to Orrin and Orpha (McVicker) Stelzer. He was retired from Navistar International. Rex was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Ohio. He



enjoyed travelling to many state and international meetings. He also bowled locally, state tournaments and national tournaments for many years and was tournament manager for the Ohio Odd Fellow and Rebekah bowling tournament for many years. Rex was a Veteran of the United States Army. He and his wife Lora traveled all across the country developing many fond memories of all the wonderful sights they visited. Rex was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years; Lora (Davis) Stelzer, a son; Jeff (Latisha) Stelzer, a grandson; Caiden Stelzer, a brother; Wilbur (Pat) Stelzer, Trenton, Missouri, a sister; Miriam (Ed) Blazewick, Lodi, Ohio, a niece, three nephews and two great-nieces. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00PM until 7:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Odd Fellows Lodge services will be held at 6:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wooded Glen Health Campus, 2900 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield, OH 45504, or Springfield Regional Cancer Center, 148 W. North St., Springfield, OH 45504, or The Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County, P.O. Box 2852, Springfield, OH 45501. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

