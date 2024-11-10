Steinke, Kevin Dane



STEINKE, Kevin Dane, age 69, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton.



Kevin was a graduate of Centerville High School, Class of 1972. He earned his bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University. Kevin worked as a job coordinator for the State of Ohio for a number of years before dedicating himself fully to volunteer work, which brought him great joy and fulfillment. For nearly 20 years, Kevin volunteered at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. He also volunteered at the cardiac unit help desk of the local hospital.



From a young age, Kevin faced many challenges due to his severe arthritis. Undergoing more than thirty orthopedic surgeries, six replacements, and numerous other operations, Kevin lived a lifetime of struggle but still found delight in living. Kevin's inquisitive nature and eagerness to learn set him apart. He had a fascination with speed and flight. Kevin and his brother, Kenton, shared in the love of racing. Whether it was Indy cars, Formula 1, or sprint cars, Kevin and Kenton created special memories as they attended races at iconic venues such as Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Eldora Speedway, and Winchester Speedway. Kevin's love for fast cars carried over to his own vehicles. He took great pride in caring for his cars and loved cruising the country roads. Flight and aerodynamics also peaked his interest. From flying kites to setting off model rockets, Kevin appreciated the science and history of flight and was very knowledgeable in this area. Known as "Kite Man" by local students, Kevin enjoyed doing school demonstrations where he could engage with children and share his wealth of knowledge. An avid reader, Kevin accumulated a vast library of history books. He greatly enjoyed sitting down with an informative book, often accompanied by his beloved four-legged companion, Buddy. He treasured family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, when he shared his love and sense of humor with the ones he loved most.



Of all of Kevin's accomplishments, he was most proud of being awarded Volunteer of the Year for his service to the Air Force Museum. Combining all of his greatest passions, this role fit him perfectly, and Kevin became a great asset to the museum. Except for periods of hospitalizations and recovery, he dedicated nearly two decades to assisting at the museum help desk or giving tours, although he volunteered in all departments of the museum. Kevin took pride in looking dapper while volunteering. His professionalism and genuine appreciation for the exhibits made him the ideal guide when distinguished guests visited the museum.



Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Dale Steinke. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Steinke; one brother, Kenton (Vicky) Steinke; one sister, Karen (Gary) Grochowski; and two nephews, Daniel Steinke and Gunnar Grochowski.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, at Conner and Koch Funeral Home in Bellbrook. A celebration of life service will immediately follow the visitation at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. If desired, contributions can be made to the Arthritis Foundation. Condolences at www.connerandkoch.com.



