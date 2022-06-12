STEINFURTH, Lee

STEINFURTH, M.D., Lee



Age 80, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital South. Lee was born on February 25, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late LeRoy and Rosemary Steinfurth. He graduated from Boardman High School and continued his education at Case Western Reserve and The Ohio State University College of Medicine, graduating in 1968. Post-graduation, Lee completed his internship at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then joined the Navy in 1969 as a Lieutenant and served as a medical physician for the Marine Corps, released from active duty 1971. He later spent two years at St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland and another two years at University of Cincinnati to complete his residency. Upon graduation, he moved to Dayton to begin his lengthy and respected career as a board-certified otolaryngologist at Dayton Ear Nose and Throat Surgeons, Inc. from 1975 to 2005. He was proud to care for patients at several of the surrounding hospitals to include Kettering Memorial, Miami Valley, Dayton Children's and Sycamore. Throughout his career, Lee enjoyed supporting the medical profession as he served as a Director of the Board for the Montgomery County Medical Society from 1985-87, Section Chief of Otolaryngology and physician for Dayton Children's Cleft Palate Clinic helping kids lead happy and healthy lives. Lee was a man who could fix anything and was the jack-of-all-trades. He spent many hours working on projects around the house or tending to his garden and yard. He loved cooking and was known for the best BBQ sauce, biscuits and gravy, spaghetti and meatballs, and Belgian waffles—all of his family and friends loved when he stepped up to the stove. Most of all, Lee will forever be remembered for his love and commitment to his family and patients, integrity, hard work, generosity and undeniable humor. His stories would have everyone in stitches from beginning to end, and our family is thankful for all of his unconditional love and countless laughs. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, of nearly 55 years; children Susan Rodriguez-Steinfurth, Scott (Bridget) Steinfurth and Shari Steinfurth; grandchildren Cristian, Amber-Lyn,



Olivia, Jack, Lily and Daniel; brother Jim (Elaine) Steinfurth; nephews Bret (Etiel) and Adam (Sharon) Steinfurth and their children. Our family sincerely appreciates all of the love and support from all of our friends during this difficult time.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

