Steiner, Bruce Avery



Bruce A. Steiner Jr. died on November 21, 2024, at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Beth) Steiner, to whom he was married on July 8, 1967; three children  Todd Steiner (Amy) of Ellicott City, MD; Alison Steiner Miller (Chris) of McLean, VA; and Monica Steiner Hoben (Sean) of Louisville, KY; and seven grandchildren: Michael, Avery, Mason, Brendan, Aidan, Rylee, and Liam. He was a member of Living Hope Church in Lenoir, NC.



He was born on June 25, 1944, in Carrollton, OH and was raised in Canton, OH, where he graduated from Lehman High School in 1962. He attended the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a BS in Civil Engineering and an MS in Environmental Engineering.



His career included 21 years with Armco Steel Corporation (now Cleveland Cliffs) as General Manager of Environment & Energy; 11 years as Vice President  Environment & Energy for the American Iron & Steel Institute; 5 years as Senior Advisor for metals industry clients of the Washington, DC law firm Collier Shannon Scott; 10 years as President of the American Coke & Coal Chemicals Institute; and President of his consulting firm of Steiner Environmental Services LLP. He also served for 8 years as an adjunct professor of environmental engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He served on several USEPA advisory committees and authored over 80 technical papers, book chapters, and conference presentations.



He was a dad, a grandpa, a brother, an uncle, a boat captain, a card player, a choir singer, a soccer referee, a bluegrass lover, a harmonica player, a joke teller. He was loved by many and we will miss him dearly.



A memorial service will be held at Living Hope Church (1890 Connelly Springs Rd. in Lenoir, NC) on Saturday, December 14 at 2:00pm.



