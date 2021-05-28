journal-news logo
STEINBRUEGGE, Theresa

STEINBRUEGGE, Theresa

Theresa Steinbruegge, passed away Sunday, May 16th, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her loving parents. She will be remembered by family and friends for her many kind words and deeds.

Theresa loved gardening, baking cookies, and caring for Lady, her beloved Sheltie. A memorial mass will be held in the near future. Donations in honor of Theresa may be made to Mission of Mary Cooperative, 619 Silver Ln., Dayton, OH 45410.

