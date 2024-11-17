Steinbrenner, Jacqueline C. "Jacky"



STEINBRENNER, Jacqueline C. "Jacky", age 88, of Tipp City, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at Vancrest of New Carlisle. Jacky was a Tour Guide for AAA, retiring after 25 years. She was a member of the Ohio Valley Doll Collection Club and an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Jacky was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald L.; parents, William & Viola Korner; and brother, Ralph Korner. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Debbie & David Fox; son & daughter-in-law, Garry & Linda Heinlein; grandchildren, Garry J. (Cassie), Stacy (Darron), Amy (Nick), Monica (Jason), and Ryan; 7 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 10 AM Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Rusty Sturk officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Jacky would like for everyone in attendance to please wear their favorite Cincinnati Reds attire or something red.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, Vancrest of New Carlisle, Lavender Home Care, and special friend, Leanne for all their care. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Ron Steinbrenner Falcon Club Scholarship Fund, 229 Clover Street, Dayton, OH 45410 in Jacky's memory.



