STEIN, S. Larry



91, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, and formerly of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Dayton, Ohio, passed away on February 28, 2022. Mr. Stein was born in Kansas City, MO. On May 3, 1930, the second son of



William and Mary Stein and brother of Ira Stein. He graduated from Paseo High School and then attended the University of Michigan, where he met his beloved wife and best friend, Floralou. He graduated with a BA Honors in Economics in 1951. He then attended the University of Missouri at Kansas City Law School, graduating with a JD degree in 1954. In law school he was editor of the Law Review and president of Bench and Robe. Mr. Stein moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1954 and founded The Larry Stein Realty Co. in 1958, specializing in commercial and industrial properties. He was President and CEO until retiring in 1999. Mr. Stein was selected Ohio Realtor of the Year in 1977. He previously served on the boards of the Dayton Art Institute, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce,



Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (including serving as President of the Ohio Chapter in 1976), Huntington National Bank Advisory Board, and Dayton Racquet Club. Mr. Stein was also Chairman of City Wide Development Co. for 22 years. He served as a Federal Land Commissioner, presiding over



condemnation proceedings throughout southwestern Ohio. He was also a member of the American Society of Real Estate Counselors, Scottsdale Center for the Arts, the Phoenix Art Museum, the Desert Botanical Gardens, the Musical Instrument Museum, TROON Golf and Country Club, Moraine Country Club, and Meadowbrook Country Club. Mr. Stein is survived by his wife of 70 years, Floralou Israel Stein; his children Susan Stein, Tom (Julie of blessed memory) Stein, and Lisa (Brad) Kornfeld; his 7 grandchildren: (Capella Kincheloe (Nate Waller), Kai (Meghan) Kincheloe, Chris (Sarah) Stein, Sean (Sloane) Stein, Eliza Kornfeld, Andrew Kornfeld and Spencer Kornfeld; and his 8 great-grandchildren: Cormac Kincheloe, Hazel Kincheloe, Lorelai Stein, Audrey Stein, Sadie Stein,



Penny Stein, Harvey Stein and Holden Stein. Donations to



Jewish Family and Children's Service of Phoenix, Arizona, or Musical Instrument Museum of Phoenix, Arizona, or charity of choice. Private family service.

