Stein, Janet

Janet Louise (Sprenger) Stein passed away peacefully on the Feast of The Immaculate Conception, Friday, December 8th, 2023. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio May 16th, 1937, the daughter of Albert and Catherine Sprenger.



Janet grew up in Cleveland and attended Holy Name Catholic High School. She played drums in the marching band and was very proud of her letter sweater. After high school, her father brought her to Dayton, Ohio to attend The Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She resided in Regina Hall and made many everlasting friends there. Janet was always noted as a very dedicated and selfless person, unceasingly putting others before herself. She started and ended her career devoted to helping others, with her family always being her top priority. She was a longtime member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish beginning in 1965.



Janet was preceeded in death by her mother Catherine Sprenger, her father Albert Sprenger, her step mother Madeline Sprenger, her baby sister Mary Josephine, her baby brother Richard Allen, her niece Christy, and Joseph Stein. She is survived by her five children Greg (Dawn), Angie (Mark), Kathy (Joe), Paul, and Mike. She greatly cherished her 11 grandchildren Chris, Sarah, Robbie, Samantha, Adam, Ally, Sydney, Anna, Hunter, Matt, and Kate, and her great grandson Aaron. She held a special place in her heart for her sister Kathy Piekarczyk (Dan), and her nephew Eric.



Family visitation will be held on Friday, December 15th, 2023 at 11:00am at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Avenue in Kettering, Ohio. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:00pm at the church. Burial will happen 10:00am Saturday in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society in Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.



