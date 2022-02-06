Hamburger icon
STEGMAN, Glenna

Catherine Farmer

Born August 7, 1935

Died January 23, 2022

We sadly lost an Earth Angel. Glenna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin. She truly lived her faith through her nurturing spirit and caring heart. She made everyone feel special with her unconditional love. Glenna blessed so many lives during her eighty-six years.

A daughter of the late Glen and Helen (Jordan) Green of Lewisville, Indiana, she is survived by her second husband

Robert Stegman, her three daughters Jane Flaherty, Stephani Lackey (husband Mike), and Lisa Peters (husband Tom). She has six grandchildren – Michael Flaherty, Kelly Flaherty, Matt Flaherty (wife Laura), Stacy Ahern, Jay Peters and Joe Peters. She also is survived by her sister Deanna Riggs and many

nieces, nephews and cousins.

Glenna is preceded in death by her first husband James Farmer and her younger sister, Jama Mercer. She passed away near her home in Kettering, Ohio.

A "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be planned for the spring.

