STEFFANO, Cheryl A.



"Sherrie"



Age 76, of Dayton, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Cheryl was a bookkeeper for Arrow Wine and Spirits,



retiring after over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald E. and



Katherine C. "Kay" Rossell; and brother-in-law, Louis Przybylowicz. Cheryl is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Mark Steffano of Centerville, Michael Steffano of Troy, Matthew and Christy Steffano of Germantown; sister, Joyce Przybylowicz of Miami Township; grandchildren, Seth, Austin, Carter, Amaya and Ben; lifelong friend, Joy Payne and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM Monday, September 27, 2021, at Marker &



Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Reverend Jay McMillen officiating. Interment,



Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to SICSA or a



charity of your choice in Sherrie's memory.

