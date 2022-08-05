STEFANEK, Carolyn Ann



Entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the age of 84. On February 24, 1938, she was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to Raymond Ivory and Marie Ivory (Hertzog) and exactly five years later, came her most favorite birthday gift, her sister Patricia. After graduating from Bellefontaine High School in 1956 she moved to Dayton, Ohio, with her family and worked for several companies as a secretary. She loved her purses, shoes, jewelry, traveling and always said she had champagne taste on a beer budget. In the 1960's, she met the love of her life, Anthony (Tony) Joseph Stefanek who she affectionately called AJ. They were married on May 4, 1968, at Holy Angels in Dayton, Ohio. Together, they loved going to parties with family, friends, and neighbors-drinking their homemade wine from the grapes AJ grew. While AJ worked for the Social Security Administration, Carol lovingly raised her three children, enjoyed her many crafts, with knitting as her specialty, she loved her weekly Bingo nights, and purple was her favorite color. Carol and AJ spent countless summers taking their children on camping trips and Carol enjoyed swimming long distances in the lake. Carol did re-enter the workforce in the 1980's to work at the Dayton Bar Association as the Assistant Executive Director and excitedly retired in 2004. In October 2008, Carol lost her beloved AJ after his long battle with cancer. They were married for 40 years. She will also be joined in heaven with her daddy, Ray Ivory and mom, Marie Ivory along with her great-nephew Kevin Wagoner, her great-great niece Mya Wagoner, and great-great-nephew Vincent Hoffman. She will be deeply missed by her sister, Pat Metzger (Ivory) and brother-in-law Robert Metzger, and by her children and their spouses, Kristin Selvaraj (Jon), Tony Stefanek (Kate), and Beth Schmidt (Aaron). She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren who loved her dearly, and of whom she was infinitely proud: Ashley (Tyler John, fiance') and Chelsea Arnold, Grace, Olivia, and Emma Selvaraj, Anne, Allie, and Michael Stefanek, and Abby, Justin, and Travis Schmidt. She was very truly loved by her niece Tina Wagoner (Steve) and nephew Greg Metzger and their children and grandchildren. She will also be missed by the Stefanek, Metzger, and Ivory family who preceded her in death and who still lovingly remember her and AJ together. In addition, the friends and staff at Stoney Ridge Senior Living Center loved and cared for Carol this past year. Although they weren't supposed to have any, she was their favorite. Her family would also like to extend a thank you to all the staff at Grandview Hospital SICU for your unbelievable support, love, and prayers. "Carly" was a woman of strong faith and is now happy and whole, reunited with AJ, and in the arms of our Savior. Visitation will be held Monday, August 8, 2022, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following, at the Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio 45420. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to charities that the family lovingly support – Pelotonia for cancer research or St. Vincent DePaul. We raise a Scotch to you Mom – you were a wonderful Mom and Grandma. Condolences can be expressed to the family at



