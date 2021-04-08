STEERE, Rose Marie



91, of Middletown, died on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and



Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on August 2, 1929, to the parents of Steven and Mary (Sigecan) Piedel. Rose Marie had worked as a secretary for Manny Garlikov and then was secretary for her husband, Don, with his



window business. Rose Marie loved art. She was a painter and taught ceramics. She also played organ. She had a very strong faith and was a member of Holy Family Parish. Rose Marie is survived by her brother, Larry Piedel; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lou Knezich; second husband, Donald F. Steere; parents; brother, John Piedel; and sisters, Barbara South, Dorothy



Sawyer and Martha Day. Mass of Christian Burial will be



Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Saturday, prior to Mass, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Masks and Social Distancing will be required for all who attend.



Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. John XXIII



Catholic School, 3806 Manchester Rd., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com