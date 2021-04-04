STEELE, Leona
Age 78, of Hamilton, passed away at Butler County Care
Facility on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Leona was born in
Middletown, Ohio, on
November 15, 1942, to Denny Russell Taulbee and Georgia Manning Taulbee. Leona is
survived by daughter, Jennifer Steele; brother, Mitchell Taulbee and many nieces,
nephews and extended family. Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Denny Russell and Georgia Taulbee; sister, Viola Bowling; lifetime partner,
Warren Calloway. www.browndawsonflick.com.
