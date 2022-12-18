STEED, Maxine Hennig



Of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at The Woodlands of Hamilton on December 14, 2022, at the age of 95. Max was born on June 14, 1927, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Richard and Ethel Hennig. She was a graduate of Springfield High School and went on to work as a fashion model for Rike's and Elder Department Stores in Springfield. She then entered the buyer's program for Higby's Department Store in Cleveland. Max married James Steed after they met on a blind date, and they moved to Hamilton. She raised three rambunctious boys, served as a trustee on the Ft. Hamilton Hospital board, was active in the League of Women Voters, and was a dedicated volunteer for Planned Parenthood. She served on the board of New London Hills Swim Club, where she also learned to play and love the game of tennis. She was a member of the Civelles and the Women's Club. She played bridge with the same boisterous group of women for over 60 years. She served annually on the May Morning Breakfast committee and volunteered for the Rotary Revels productions of Guys and Dolls and Bye Bye Birdie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, who adored her from the moment they met. She is survived by her sons Dan (Emily), David (Michelle) and Doug (Cathy); grandsons Spencer (Lisa), Sam, Charlie, Grant (Tara), Garrett and James; and great-granddaughters Phoebe, Campbell, and Larkin. The Steed Family would like to thank the staff of The Woodlands, as well as Berkeley Square, for the loving care they provided for Max. They would also like to thank and commend Ohio Valley Hospice and their nurse Sherry Akin for incredible comfort and service, as well as family friend Judy Selonke. A private family event will be held to honor Max's legacy. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at



