STEBBINS, Yvonne C.



Yvonne C. Stebbins, age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away the morning of Thursday, June 13, 2024. She was born on July 21, 1931 in Yokohama, Japan to Henri-Nicolas and Marthe Chiyoko (Abe) Arcouet. She was a professor of foreign languages for 40 plus years at Sinclair Community College and earned her doctorate in English literature from Miami University. She is survived by her seven children: Teresa (Michael) DeMonico; Tony Stebbins; Susan (John) Sobieski; Tim (Michelle) Stebbins; Denise Rehg; Jill (Tony) Bonfig; ans John (Kathleen) Stebbins, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jean-Marie Arcouet. Services will be on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 11:00 am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Helen Parish, 5100 Burkhardt Road in Dayton. Family to receive friends 10:00 am to 11:00 am at church. Arrangements entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com