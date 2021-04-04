STEBBINS, Pauline
of Jefferson Township, passed away peacefully, "with her girls" by her side, Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born in Flora, IL, on May 12, 1931, to the late Fannie J. (Wells) and Marion Moore. She attended Jefferson High School. Pauline worked with her family at
Stebbins Plumbing for many years. She enjoyed hosting
holiday meals for her family,
attending grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events, traveling with her
husband in their RV, and hosting the annual family reunion on the farm. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Donald C. Stebbins; her son Eugene Stebbins; and 2 sisters, Katherine George and Mildred Snow; and her nephew, Mike George. Pauline is survived by 3 daughters: Connie Stebbins, Sandra (Doug) Lamb, Pamela (Bill) Henderson; a daughter-in-law, Linda Stebbins-Suttman; 9 grandchildren: Holly (Todd) Michael, Steve (Amy) Stebbins, Susan (Mike) Krum, Cassie Morgan, Marcus (Shelley) Lamb, Nick (Erica) Lamb, Sara Lamb, Brian (Amber) Henderson, and Kandi (Mark) Perdue; 19 great-grandchildren: Ryan, Justin, Morgan, Kate, Max, Leah, Gage, Troy, Lauren, Jaren, Allie, Grady, Logan, Aden, Hailey, Harley, Hannah, Harper and
Peyton, and nephews: Butch, Gary, Doug and Danny. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Funeral Home Information
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH
45327
http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/