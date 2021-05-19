STAVRIDES, Cheryl Kay



Cheryl Kay Stavrides, 71, went to be with the Lord, May 14, 2021, after a long illness.



She is survived by her son John Nicholas Stavrides, her brothers Gary Steele (wife Linda), John Steele (wife Carolyn) and her Aunt Charlotte Mitchell



(Milford Edds) as well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.



Special thanks to Tyler Mitchell for his loving care and support. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Kathleen Steele. Cheryl was a life-long resident of the Vandalia area and graduated from Vandalia-Butler in 1968. She attended Wright State where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She pursued her teaching career of 35 years in the Northridge Schools system teaching English to 5th and 8th grade students. She retired in 2010 to devote her life to caring for her beloved son, John. Cheryl was an avid college football and UD Flyers basketball fan. She loved spending time with family and friends and was a devoted pet owner.



Graveside Service at 11AM on May 21, 2021, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Baker-Hazel & Snider, Dayton, OH, and donations may be made to the



Autism Society of Dayton. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

