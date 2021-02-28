STAUFFER, June Arlene



JUNE ARLENE STAUFFER, 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Drums, Pennsylvania, on June 19, 1930, daughter of the late William and Myrtle (Cox) Hoffman. June graduated from the Hazleton Senior High School-Class of 1948 as Valedictorian of her class. She worked in the Corps of



Engineers in Washington, D.C. while her husband Fred was attending college and graduate school there. Upon moving to Springfield, she briefly worked for the Kissell Company and later became the Executive Secretary to the City Manager of Springfield for 17 years before transferring to the Police Division as Records Supervisor for 13 years. She retired from the City of Springfield with 30 years of service. June was a member of the New Carlisle Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Jane Krieger; niece, Nancy Visnosky and two nephews; extended family, Joni (Ron) D'Allessandris and their families, Pam (Dave) Swords and their families, along with many friends. June was preceded in death by her husband, Fred in 2008 and her son, Bradley in 2011. At June's request, there will be a private



visitation and graveside service with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery with her husband and son. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.




