STAUB, Sandra L.



Of South Burlington, VT. Sande Staub never met a stranger. At hello, you could feel her warmth and openness. She was known for her outgoing



personality, infectious laugh, and million-dollar smile. She passed peacefully at home on March 13, 2021, at age 72.



Sande hailed from Dayton, Ohio. As a young stay-at-home mother, she volunteered at St. Peter Catholic Church in Huber Heights, Ohio, and coached softball. She took pride in making her home a welcoming,



revolving door for family and friends. Her generosity knew no boundaries. Later in life, she reinvented herself. With an



unmatched work ethic, she built a career, holding various roles, including bookkeeper, instructor and business manager. Her work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base provided exciting opportunities, including a trip to Japan, a career highlight.



She enjoyed leisure time on the golf course and cruising in her red convertible. It suited her perfectly. She traded her life in Ohio for one in Vermont to watch her grandchildren grow up, and that she did for 21 years. Her grandchildren, Sierra and Marissa Pelino, were the light of her life. Weekends at "Grannie's" rivalled a top-notch summer camp, equipped with crafts, musical performances, bike rides, baking, and a bounty of sweet and salty snacks. She cherished and embraced every minute with them.



Beloved mother of Michael Staub and Pamela Staub Pelino, sister of Harold (Spike) Mouser, Deby Boss, and the late



Sharon McCoy. She also leaves behind many nieces and



nephews whom she loved dearly, and countless friends in Ohio, Vermont, and beyond.



Her collection of friends was as varied as her interests. She accepted others as they were and always showed her true,



authentic self. Sande found joy in simple things, such as good company and basking in the warm sunshine on a beautiful day.



In Sande's honor, a memorial bench bearing her name will adorn the Burlington, Vermont waterfront. Her fun-loving personality will be forever missed, but the memories remain in our hearts. Per her wishes, a celebration of life will be



planned for a later date.



