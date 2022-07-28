STATON, Bertina C.



Daughter of the late Burbage and Elizabeth Cassady, passed away on July 21, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her immediate family, James Staton III (Cindy) of Zionsville, Indiana, Elizabeth Staton-Parmenter (Bill) of Beaver-creek, Ohio, Jamie Ostidiek (David), Miss Zoey Ostidiek and Mr. Skyler Ostdiek, all of Liberty Township Ohio. Bertina is also survived by dear friend Vroncelea Harmon of Florida. Bertina spent most of her life as an elementary educator in Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio. She spent over 40 years teaching in Dayton Public Schools. She was a member of Linden Ave Baptist Church and most recently Aley United Methodist in Beavercreek Ohio. Bertina was also a member of the Morehead State University Alumni Association. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bertina's honor be made to Hospice of Dayton. Graveside service will take place in Inez, Kentucky on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 1:00pm in the afternoon. Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio is assisting the family.

