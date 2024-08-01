Stathes, Constance J. "Connie"



age 73, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024. A visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Aug 3rd, 2024, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmont Park N. Dayton, OH 45405, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm, Fr. Anthony Cook officiating. Burial at Woodland Cemetery immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Choir, or the Dr, James S. Tweddell Traveling Surgical Fellowship https://chss.org/Traveling-Surgical-Fellowship/ . Connie's family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Zachary Townsend, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their incredible care and compassion and also Claire Greene for her generous harp therapy. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



