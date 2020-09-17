STATES, James W. "Jim" September 12, 2020, marked the passing of James W. States, 86, a warm, authentic husband, father, PaPaw, brother, and friend. Quick to lend a hand, and skilled at turning a wrench or a phrase, he loved well and was an example of how to live with all your heart to his wife, Dolly States; children, Cheryl, Carla, Jim Jr., and Tim; and numerous grandchildren and extended biological and church family. Special thank you to Hospice of Hamilton (thanks, Nurse Amy). A Graveside Service at Hickory Flat Cemetery will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

