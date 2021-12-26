STATEN, Alison

STATEN (Ishmael),



Alison Leigh



Alison Leigh (Ishmael) Staten, age 30, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Kettering Hospital after a year-long fight with Ewing Sarcoma. Alison was born August 16, 1991, in Dayton, OH, to Roger and Terri Ishmael. Alison graduated from Springboro High School (2009) and Morehead State University (2013), where she established life-long friends who were with her during good times and bad. She received her master's degree from the University of Dayton (2019) and was a huge Flyer basketball fan. She taught elementary school in the Clinton Massie school system and truly loved her CM family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Lucas Wells Staten; her son, Eli Ishmael Staten, age 3; her parents, Roger and Terri (Prass) Ishmael; her grandparents, Jerry and Delores (Bowser) Prass; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her cherished extended family; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Lisa (Pittman) Staten; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Brysen and Claire Cross and Logan and Shannon Staten; and many others. The family would like to extend our deepest thanks to the staffs at the OSU James Cancer Center, Graceworks and Kettering Hospital for the compassionate care they provided. A special thanks to Ali's many friends, family, students, colleagues and acquaintances for their continuing love and support. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 5-8 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro. A private funeral service will be held for Ali's family and friends at 11 am, Wednesday, at the funeral home.



