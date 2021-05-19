STARKEY, Russell

STARKEY, Jr., Russell B.



Russell (Russ) Bruce Starkey, Jr., sailed into home port on May 16, 2021, to be welcomed by his beloved wife, Joan who had been waiting for him. Russ graduated from Miami University via an NROTC scholarship and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy and served as an officer on three submarines during his 10-year military service, rising to Lt. Commander and finishing as assistant director of the Submarine School



Engineering Division. Over the next 35 years out of active



military service, Russ held several leading management and executive positions over four major nuclear facilities throughout the Midwest and east coast.



Russ was also a loved and respected father, successful son, adored husband, valued community member, philanthropist, tough but fair manager, and the ultimate Santa Claus host with the most but above all was his commitment to his family. He and Joan shepherded their brood across Connecticut, North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Ohio, gaining many friends and memories along the way.



He was counselor, consultant, and constant father to his daughters Chris Starkey, Pam (Jim) Ward, and Joanne (Jamie) Brisendine, and proudest grandfather of Sarah, Morgan, and Reece. He is survived by his brother, David Starkey. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan (McClellan) in August of 2020; also predeceased are his sister, Sandi Starkey, and parents Dorotha (Field) and Russell, Sr.



Viewing starts at 10:00am Friday, May 21, followed by service at 11 at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home (5086 College Corner Rd., Oxford, OH) before a brief graveside visit and military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The James Cancer Center at OSU: https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-SandFund=313545, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society: https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate, or Faith Lutheran Church in Oxford, Ohio. Other condolences for the family may be sent c/o Chris Starkey to 127 Acorn Circle, Oxford OH 45056.

