STARGELL, Kenneth L. Age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Bishop Roberts Lyons officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

